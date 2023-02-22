



Teach us to sit still.

—T.S. Eliot, “Ash Wednesday, Part 6”





How soon I seem to have forgotten

how to be still, how to not plan,

how to step out into the day

and let the world itself write

the story of how a morning becomes

an afternoon becomes a night

becomes a woman.

How soon I seem to have forgotten

the value of not doing,

the gift of unscheduling,

the blessing of dipping my toes into the stream

of no time, then wading in full body,

where I remember I am part of an infinite story

at the same time I relearn how fragile it is,

this life.

How soon I forgot I could change it all.

Even now, I could be still again.

I could choose silence.

Even now.

