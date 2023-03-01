





I don’t think of all the lines from letters

I will never learn by heart,

those letters that you never wrote

about those days you didn’t live—

those mornings you didn’t wake to snow,

those friends you didn’t bring back home,

those tangy foods served in countries

where you will never go.

Is it strange to miss what never was?

I wouldn’t know.

I’m not thinking of them now,

all those letters that you never wrote.



Like this: Like Loading...