





I focus on the gentle words of my friend,

how I hear her smile come through her voice,

even if my eyes are closed. I focus

on how soft it is, the scarf I am swathed in,

how it warms my bare neck.

I think to myself,

I will remember this moment,

standing in this movie theater lobby,

where the scent of popcorn triggers my hunger.

I will remember feeling unsettled, thinking wow,

that was the moment I understood

how irrevocably the world had changed.

And when, later, we walk outside,

I fall in love with the snowflakes

that hit our face the way no pixel ever could—

and how, when my friend hugs me goodbye,

I fold into her body, tender and strong,

and I inhale the scent that is uniquely hers,

feel it flood my memories.

And later, when I cry, because every day I cry,

I feel so damn grateful to grieve, to hope,

to love beyond what any algorithm could predict,

my heart breaking every rule-based parameter,

yes, thank you for this stubborn and unruly heart

thudding like a storm inside my human chest

as I think about what is to come.



