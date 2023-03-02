

Because I hate to make msitakes,

today I practice messsing up.

Spell check tries to correct me,but

I thwart it, I INsist on my errirs,

retype what is right till its wrong.

It hurts a littel. And I like it,

that it hurts. a little. SEee;

I say to my inner prefectionist,

it’s kinda fun to fook up,

and soon Im laughing in the dark,

itching to stumble out teh door

and run passed the same choices I

’ve always made, gigling

with this holy wreckless woman,

I liek her, I decid, as we blunder into the night.

