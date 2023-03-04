

Silence did not say come sit with me.

Did not say I miss you. Did not wonder

where I have been. Silence did not

call me sweetheart, did not make

me promises, did not scold me

or scorn me or bid me closer in.

The invitation it sent was blank,

the most beautiful letter

ever not written.

I responded right away,

though it was, perhaps some time

before I noticed every part of me

was splaying like a lily, petal soft

and open beyond what the bud of me

dared to dream. And all around me,

the silence did not say good job,

did not say please stay, did not whisper

a word as I opened into it,

wider then wider.



Like this: Like Loading...