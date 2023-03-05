City Market, 10 p.m.





Once again I’m weeping in the produce.

This time it’s the cauliflower that does it,

remembering how you and I were the only ones

who loved it. I’m thinking now of curried

cauliflower soup and how I no longer make it.

Thinking of all those nights we squeezed the lemon

into the bowls, made a yogurt swirl on top.

And next thing I know, I’m crying in the cracker aisle

because I’m not buying saltine crackers.

I hate saltine crackers. But you loved them.

You loved them and, oh, sweet boy,

I still love you and I want to put the damn box

in the cart, as if I could bring them home to you.

I don’t mind it, this ache, I don’t mind them,

these tears. Of course, it hurts to miss you.

Is it any wonder I shop at ten o’clock at night,

these empty aisles, these tears spilling down my face

as I walk past the cans black bean soup,

the flats of fresh blackberries, so ripe, so sweet.

