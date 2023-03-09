After almost two years

of growing only leaves,

the orchid that sat

on the back windowsill,

the one I have dutifully

watered and whispered to,

the one I had finally

resolved to throw away,

sent up a single spiraling stem,

shiny and darksome green,

and I who have needed

years to hide, to heal,

felt such joy rise in me

at the site of tight buds,

the kind of irrational joy

one feels when something

thought dead is found alive,

not only alive, but on the edge

of exploding into beauty,

and now it doesn’t seem

so foolish after all, does it,

this insistent bent toward hope.

