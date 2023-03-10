



Sometimes I need only to stand wherever I am to be blessed.

—Mary Oliver, “It Was Early”





There is no lovely way to put this.

It was sleeting. I am not going to tell you

how the gray sky unfolded like a somber rose,

how the misty air softened every dark

and barren thing. It was sleeting.

And slick. And when I fell, it hurt.

A lot. But I got up. I got up.

