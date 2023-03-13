after Rainer Maria Rilke, “I Live My Life in Growing Orbits”





I am circling what is true,

with my arms open I am circling,

with eyes wide I am circling,

I am circling that which has never changed

and that which is always changing.

I circle with eyes full of tears, I circle

as I sing along with voice breaking,

lips praising, I circle with chest

expanding, feet eager, my body

exhausted, my whole being charged,

and the only words on my lips are thank you.

I am circling with the certainty

I can only do this right. I circle

the spaces I’ve circled before

only nothing is the same. I circle

the nothing at the center and the everything

which has come from it. With every step,

I see something new, something

I could not have seen before. With every step

I understand and lose my understanding.

I am circling all that can never be known

and all I long to know. I am circling

in quickening spirals and in lazy

orbits and I circle for the joy

of circling. I am circling you, God,

as Rilke invited me to do, and

still I am learning who you are,

so I circle and I circle and I circle.

Like this: Like Loading...