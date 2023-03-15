The child inside me is spinning. She

loves the way her skirt rises

as she twirls. She knows nothing

of the Coriolis force

that acts on objects

in motion. She knows only

that she is in motion. She knows

her skirt rises higher and whirls more

the faster she goes, and she

likes it, the way it ripples

and flows, how it swirls around

her legs in a happy yellow

froth. She likes it so much

that she spins and spins

until she is dizzy and

stumbling, spins ’til she drops

in a laughing yellow heap on

the floor. She loves her new

discovery. She is eager and

silly, alive in her body. She jumps up

and spins again. And what of the woman

with graying hair, the woman

sitting quietly in the soft green

chair. She appears still, but

what no one can see—on

the inside she spins like

a dervish, a hypnotic whirling

born of grief that helps her meet

the illusion of separation, she

spins like the earth itself is spinning, spins

while her center stays still, and

what rises is peace, flaring

around her in long white waves

and she doesn’t lose her balance, and

the laughter of fifty years ago escapes

through her lips and

ripples, amazed, through

the silence.



