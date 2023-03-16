



Let this sorrow

that has opened me

to love

be like a frame

that has no photo—

so I might know

how to be this broken open,

this tender, this compassionate

with anything,

not only toward the one

who first filled the frame.



Let me not try to control

what is worthy of framing.

Let me trust everything

is worthy of prayer,

of consideration.

Let sorrow continue

to teach me generosity.

Let the frame be big enough

to hold it all.



