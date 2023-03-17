

You, language, that rises

out of quiet air, from where?

How syllable? How syntax?

From whence come gifts

of fricative and nasal,

glide and vowel? From where

these translations of mood

into ooo and thhhh

and mmmmm and ah?

Sweet miracle, language,

the kindness of phonemes

the sweet generosity

of grammar—glorious

as a cherry tree in spring—

that teaches us to say

I am, you are, we have been,

we will be, we are going

to be, we might, we are;

all those truths spilling

from our mouths

the escape the known

like petals that form,

then flutter away

from the bough

in silence.

