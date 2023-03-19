

Without knowing it this morning,

I woke to the day

the bluebirds returned.



Every morning it is like this—

the chance to rise into a day

of unexpected blessings.



All afternoon the bluebirds weave

through the field, perch on the roof,

bob in the grass.



I marvel at how easily

beauty slips in to help me

fall in love with not knowing.



All day I feel lucky,

like a woman given

a truth so precious



not because she deserved it

but because she woke up

and met the day.



