



In the dream, you are ten

and your slender body

curls into my side. We

lie on a purple bed.

Our awareness wings

at the edge of sleep,

our bodies more stone

than bird, your head

on my arm as heavy as time,

and I think, I love this

sweet sapling boy.



In the dream, you are alive,

and I sink all the way

into the sweetness

of the moment

the way I sometimes don’t

in life. I sink full weight

into the tender present

and no part of me wishes

to be anywhere but

in the low golden dream light,

your body warm and gentled,

my body quiet and easy.



Two days later,

I feel it still, the heft of love

unending and generous

close against my side.

It invites me to be more here

with the ones I am with.

With that same arm that held you,

I hold them. Time lifts.

