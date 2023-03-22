

Sometimes a person wakes

believing they are a storm.

It’s hard to deny it, what,

with all the rain pouring out

of the gutters of the mind,

all the gusts blowing through,

all the squalls, all the gray.

But by afternoon, it seems obvious

they are a garden about to sprout.

By night, it is clear they are a moon—

luminous, radiant, faithful.

That’s the danger, I suppose,

of believing any frame.

Let me believe, then, in curiosity,

in wonder, in change.

Let me trust how essential it is

to stumble into the trough

of the unknown, marvel how

trough becomes wings becomes

faith becomes math. Let me trust

uncertainty is a sacred path.

