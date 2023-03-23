



for Summer and Autumn





Tonight, while buying bread,

I saw my son’s beloved friends—

and as I held them in my arms

and thrilled at the connection,



I imagined how my friendship

with them is a kind of covalent bond—

we join just as atoms are held

together through shared electrons.



My sweet son is the electron.

To anyone else watching,

it might have looked like a hug,



but I know with all my matter,

this energy (I call it love)

this is how the world was made.

