for my daughter





I want to give you what I could not give you,

a world where there is no hurt or grief.

a world where you don’t know

ravaged and sleepless nights,

don’t know mornings too quiet

or the color of dirt in the cemetery.



Because I cannot give you this,

I want to give you the certainty

that you can live fully in a world

where there is hurt and grief,

that you can meet what is most painful

and at the same time

turn toward what is beautiful.



I want to give you a love so safe

that you grow into yourself

certain that there is nothing

you can do or not do

that could keep me from loving you.

I have been loved like this, too,

and did not know the enormity of the gift

until I longed to give it to you.



I want you to take it for granted

that love is so vast, so unshakeable,

so true. I want to give you the belief

in your resilience, want you to know yourself

as a flower that grows more vigorously

after it’s been cut back.



I would keep the hands from cutting you,

but since I can’t do that,

I want to be the soil, the rain, the sun.

I want to give you what cannot be given,

want to give you what you have given me—

the astonishment of living with you

in a time of hurt and grief

and the miracle of watching you grow.

Like this: Like Loading...