





No matter the day is already planned

to the minute. No matter how pressing

the deadline, the must do, the should.

It takes only a second to look out the window



and see the brown bunny in the brown grass.

It takes only a second to fall in love

with the twitchy nose, the nervous eyes,

the lumpy shape of bunny.



How quickly the known world cants toward awe

when wonder slips in—wonder forged

not from epiphany or greatness

but from the barest instant of meeting what is real.

