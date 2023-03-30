

for Augusta





She is the hot rod engine,

the fuel, the transmission.

She is the race itself.

She is the door,

the picker of locks,

the opening swing, the courage

to step through the frame.

She’s the path. The steepest road.

The gentle country lane.

The quiet when the sun goes down.

The warmth when it rises gain.

She is the still of shavasana,

the leap in the merry heart.

She is the immeasurable dark,

the faithful moon,

a kite, a riotous wind.

She’s candle and constellation,

bonfire, firefly, comet that crashes the sky.

She is sky. She is faint scent of rain.

The sweet of satsuma,

the double bloom of camellia,

the nothing you can’t quite touch.

She is the key that opens your thoughts,

the song that grows your soul.

She’s the beacon at the bay,

the pelican deep dive,

the ever present tide of the seas.

She’s the luck that makes itself,

the wildflower that blooms

wherever its seeded,

the prayer that slips itself into your heart

in exactly the moment you need it.

