I LOVE the online poetry journal ONE ART, and today on the first day of National Poetry Month, they published a poem of mine, “Ambition,” which wrestles with the standards we set for ourselves vs. what the moment might really ask of us.

Ambition

I am so far from the woman

I want to be, so far

from humility and simplicity.

I dream of clearing

not only the shelves,

not only the closets,

but also the cluttered inner rooms

that crowd out the divine.

Every day I search for ways

to best meet the day—

with poems, beautiful meals,

with songs, with praise—

so many ways to be radiant,

but I suspect all the day wants

is for me to meet it

and all that comes into my path

with kindness, with spaciousness.

In my effort to be good, to be whole,

I make it so difficult, this life.

The day doesn’t seem to hold

my exuberance against me.

It shows up as always,

generous as a new tomorrow,

quiet as dawn.