

for Kayleen





Sometimes after many dawns

a song returns to the heart

and brings with it a new sweetness,

as if in its absence it went to a faraway place

and bathed in turquoise and gold

and rolled in honey and then waded in petals,

as if it has been spending time

amongst ripe fields of wheat

and swimming in the perfume of love.

When a song returns like that,

it finds new ways to sing in us,

and once again our heart becomes

concert hall, resonant, spacious, ringing,

and then it becomes the song.

