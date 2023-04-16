

I am so excited! Please join me for an online book launch for my new collection, All the Honey, on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 mountain time. It’s a book that reaches at the same time toward loss and laughter, toward despair and delight. There’s more information about the book at this link (where you can also register).



http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejpazn3w202d3ba4&llr=q9rr4nabb



It’s free. I’ll read for about 35-40 minutes and there will be a brief conversation with my beloved friend and artistic collaborator (and the generous host of this program!) Kayleen Asbo. We will converse about how creativity calls us into deeper relationship with all that is.



*

To hear more about the book & how it came to be, listen to this most recent podcast of Emerging Form where Christie Aschwanden and I talk about its genesis and execution and the origins for some of the poems in specific.

*

To read a review of All the Honey (that came out two weeks ago in Panorama thanks to Steven Law!) visit here.

To pre-order All the Honey you can buy it on Bookshop.org or Amazon or your local bookseller. After May 1, you can order from Telluride Bookstore, and from May 1-June 1, I will be able to go into the store and sign copies. (But they are closed for orders from now until May 1–it’s a ski-town thing.) I will send a link out again when they re-open.