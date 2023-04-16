Dear Friends,

I’m back from two weeks in Estonia, Finland & Norway where my husband and daughter and I stayed in a medieval village (in Tallinn) and spoke with shopkeepers who remember the Singing Revolution of the 1990s when Tallinn became an independent country again … and then in Finland with my host sister and her family (I was an exchange student for a year in Espoo in the late 1980s) … and then in the fjords of Norway. it was such a wonderful rich time. Every day I wrote a short poem and here is a large bouquet of 17 of them–and now we will return to our regular routine of me sending daily poems!

In the meantime, so much happened–I have podcasts and poems and videos and so much to share with you! BUT MOST IMPORTANT!!! In two days, on Tuesday, my new book, All the Honey launches, and I hope you will join me and my beloved friend Kayleen Asbo for the lunch launch, 11 a.m. mountain time, Tuesday, online. There is much more about All the Honey, plus the link to the lunch launch in this email just below the big bouquet of poems. Please scroll all the way to the bottom for lots of goodies!

with love,

Rosemerry

Baltic and Scandic Bouquet

poems from Tallinn, Estonia; Espoo & Helsinki, Finland; and Tau & Oslo, Norway







beside the eight-hundred-year-old wall

this yellow crocus

hours old



*



slipping into

the stone fortress windows—

thick scent of spring



*



medieval cobblestone streets—

how many dreams

fell through these cracks?



*



in the fuchsia voice

of the old shopkeeper

memories of gray



*



in the bay

the sea moans beneath melting ice—

perhaps forgiveness sounds like this



*



inside me

scent of cardamom and coffee—

our conversation delicious





*



swimming in the ice

with my sister—

our hearts impossibly warm



*



beneath these umbrellas

walk thousands of life stories

I’ll never know



*



stranger in this beauty—

every step a chance

to risk opening the heart



*



in the ancient church

saying the prayers

only silence can speak



*



every day it’s new

this ache

of missing you



*



after the hike

is over

enjoying it



*



gray spring day

all the leaves still dreaming of green

this bush an insurgence of pink



*



and if tonight

it hurts to be alive—

then be alive, heart, be alive



*



full moon

above the fjord—

even loneliness falls in love



*



calling card

of some unseen angel—

this white feather on my sleeve



*



letting it scour me

this ferocious wind—

becoming the white space of a poem



