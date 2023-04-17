



After the long winter,

we choose to travel north,

choose to move deeper into winter

to wander fjords and cobblestones.

We choose again the gray,

the ice, the snow, the cold.

Now I know there is something freeing

about choosing to explore

what isn’t easy.

There’s release, somehow,

in being on the path less warm

when it’s a path

I feel I’ve selected.

So I don again the coat,

the hat, the down.

I wander the streets

with their chill winds

and think, I want to be here.

And it’s true.

There is joy then,

in the bite, though some days

it goes deep.

Joy in being so present

in winter I forget

I could choose something else.

