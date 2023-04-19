I stared through the glass

at the turquoise and low slung

Nio EP9—a battery-powered

two-seat sports car. Zero to sixty

in two point seven seconds.

Separate motor and transmission

for every wheel. Advance

torque vector system,

whatever that means.

But I knew you would know.

Though I care nothing for chassis

and Vmax speeds, I stared at that car

like a boy dreaming of Christmas morning,

like a mother dreaming of a boy

who still can dream,

stared until its aero-efficient lines

blurred and swam, my heart

revving silent in my chest.

Like this: Like Loading...