How to Embrace Life’s Paradoxes with Eric Zimmer: On The One You Feed

How do we trust life when even the worst things come true? That’s one of many threads I follow with Eric Zimmer on his fabulous podcast The One You Feed–an hour of exploring how to meet what scares us, embrace the unknown, curiosity and openness. Listen here on his website or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

*

Finding Your Voice in the Void with Laura Tohe: on Emerging Form

In honor of National Poetry Month, Christie Aschwanden and I were lucky enough to speak with Navajo Nation Poet Laureate Laura Tohe about her experiences growing up without access to books written by Natives or about themes that resonated with her–and how she eventually found a community of writers who encouraged and supported her to write her stories. Listen here on our Emerging Form website or anywhere you listen to podcasts.