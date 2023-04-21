



I already know Indy will be trapped

in an ancient room full of snakes

and survive, but I watch again, anyway,

though I wince, because my husband

is on my left and my daughter is on my right

and the cat curls under the blanket

on my lap, and though I hate

how my heartrate skyrockets

when Indy is dragged on a rope

behind a military jeep, I would

watch it all again another thousand times

for just that moment when

my girl snuggles deeper into my side

and rests her head on my shoulder,

yes I would watch any night

the melting flesh when the ark is opened

just to hear beneath the soaring theme

the quiet soundtrack of her breath.

