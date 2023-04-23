





The way the sunshine warms me

through my coat, through my clothes,

that is the way I want to listen to you—

want to listen so closely I feel

your words permeate anything

that covers me, listen so closely

to your thoughts and fears and hopes

that they slip in and touch me.

When you are quiet, it is as if the sun

has gone behind a cloud.

I want to listen, too, to that—

to know the shadows of your silences.

Even then, there is so much

you are saying. I think of how,

on cloudy days, too, my skin

becomes brown. I want to understand

you—not just to listen but to learn,

not just to learn but to open to you,

to let you see how it is you change me.



