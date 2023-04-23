





We walk on the back road

through ponderosa forest

laughing and singing for hours,

and the sky comes down

in tiny white balls

shaped like flowers

that land in our hands

and melt into our gloves.

We don’t get to hold anything

for long—not the snow,

not this fabulous day

with its freedom,

its braiding streams, its mud.

We don’t even get to hold

each other, not forever,

though we try—

but for these hours,

surrounded by trickle and trill,

I feel how surely we are held

by the scent of spring,

by the shadows, by the deer,

by the jay’s bright squawk,

by the sun breaking through.

