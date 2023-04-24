

Again I fall in love with the field

as if for the first time—the first time

I ever saw a pair of geese land there

then waddle through tall dry grass;

the first time I ever watched it transform

from drab ocher to brilliant green;

the first time I ever felt its spaciousness—

how it becomes a basin for light.

Every day I fall in love again with the field,

many times a day. Every day, I marvel

there are new ways to fall in love.

Once, I didn’t know how intimate it was,

this relationship to the land.

Now I know it as the truest thing.

Inevitable, this love affair with color,

texture, change, scent, the sound

of grass moving against grass.

Inevitable, the love that rises

out of dew, out of frost, out of vastness,

out of wholeness, out of loss,

and reteaches me what it is to love, to be loved.

