

With such gentleness,

he stood behind me

and held me as I wept,

held me the way a pond holds a lotus,

the way a scarf holds perfume,

the way a man who has lost his child

holds the mother of the child,

his hands so light on my hands

as our fingers laced into a tender weave,

held me the way the pericardium holds the heart,

the way the eye holds a tear

then lets it slip away.

