The heart circulates blood through the body

a thousand times a day and not once

do I give it a thought. Not once do I think

of those four chambers, flooding and releasing,

the valves opening and closing to keep blood flowing.

It does this while I eat, while I crumple, while I teach.

It does this while I hold my daughter as she weeps,

while I stumble, while I fall apart, while I sleep.



Oh body, though I speak of being broken hearted

and the gifts that come in the breaking, meanwhile,

you go on with your ceaseless heart work, the work

of flow, the work of current, the work of push through,

of never saying no, the work of life, the necessary work

that allows all the beautiful breaking open to happen.

