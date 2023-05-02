with thanks to Joi Sharp



There’s a lovely Hasidic story of a rabbi who always told his people that if they studied the Torah, it would put Scripture on their hearts. One of them asked, “Why on our hearts, and not in them?” The rabbi answered, “Only God can put Scripture inside. But reading sacred text can put it on your heart, and then when your hearts break, the holy words will fall inside.

―Anne Lamott, Plan B: Further Thoughts on Faith





Again today I rest my hand above my heart

and feel how naturally the body softens,

how simple it is in this moment to forgive

myself for thinking I should be anything

but what I am. Hello air that fills

this body. Hello life that pulses through.

Hello mystery of gentling. Hello self

who would resist. I rest my hand

above my heart and think of how

for many years my teacher laid

her teachings exactly there—

placed them right where my hand is now

so that when my heart broke,

the teachings fell in, just as the Rabbi

once said they would.

I think of how it saved me, this falling in,

how in that terrible breaking moment,

what had been understood only by the head

became blood, became breath,

became every step, every unstep,

became nerve, became bone,

became true.

I rest my hand above my heart

and feel how this, too, is the tenderest of teachings—

to say yes to the body, to ask nothing of it,

to feel in the palm the miracle of heart beat,

and fall in, fall all the way in.