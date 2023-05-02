





In a crowded room

on a mid-spring night

there was a moment

when, sweet providence,

we found ourselves

alone and able to weep

and hold each other

as if there weren’t

conversations all around us,

as if it hadn’t been years

since we’d last fallen

into each other’s arms,

as if it were the most normal

and natural thing

to hug too long,

to weep because,

to forget the rest of the world

and know, in that moment,

what a gift it is

to trust.





