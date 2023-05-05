

I could live here, says my daughter;

and staring into the generous green

and the time-softened hills,

she sees an open door in the landscape,

a door she could walk through

and call the new place home—

and I watch as she becomes

the hero of her own story,

watch as in the passenger seat

she grows wings, listen as she hums

like a tuning fork suddenly come alive,

struck by her own dreams,

and mygod, its beautiful watching

as aspiration slips itself into her body

and whispers possibilities

and bids her keep her eyes open.

Like this: Like Loading...