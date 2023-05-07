

When the tiny white feather

floats above me in 17B,

when the full rainbow appears

as I drive from the airport,

when I feel inside me

a swelling, an opening door,

the rational part of me says,

it’s just coincidence,

but another part wades deep

in the currents of mystery

until I float on the waves

of what I do not understand—

they swirl me between worlds,

carry me homeward.

Like this: Like Loading...