

May again, and the lilac buds

are swelling and the apple leaves

are on the verge of unfurling

and it’s almost Mother’s Day.

The geese have arrived,

and the hummingbirds weave

and the grosbeaks swarm the feeder.

On the counter, the succulents

you gave me two years ago

have doubled in size.

I treasure them beyond

their thick leaves—

treasure, more, perhaps,

their roots.

I am well aware

that although you are gone

I am no less your mom.

I want to praise what is infinite,

which I am best taught

through what doesn’t last.

What doesn’t last:

the body, the bloom,

the boy, the blood.

What lasts forever:

the growing, the breaking open,

the winging toward love.



