Such tender choreography,

the way we fall asleep,

our bodies quiet beside each other,

my hand a bird inside the nest of your hand,

and then, when you turn to one side

my body, even in sleep, will turn to curl

with yours. And later, we are again like two stems,

like two wicks, like twin streams touching.

I don’t understand how it is

our bodies know to move, to curve,

to find each other in the dark. I only know

I am grateful for these night hours

when flesh is soft and full of dream

and trust is a sweet and blooming thing

and there is a beauty that no one else sees

as we turn again, turn again.

