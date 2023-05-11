



So keep this refuge in mind: the back roads of your self.

—Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, trans. Gregory Hays





And so tonight I travel

the back roads of self

to a place with no shovel,

no spoon, no pen,

no wheel, no stick,

and find there

the peace that arrives

when the idea of traveler

dissolves. And then the

road. And then the self.

