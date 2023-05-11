May 11, 2023 by Rosemerry

All the Honey–Live Performance

Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.

Rialto Theater, Loveland, CO

Join me live! I will read from my newest book, All the Honey, and perform poetry with live musical accompaniment. Lobby Reception at 6 pm for sale and signing of newest books

Tickets $8 Order tickets at https://www.rialtotheatercenter.org

Writing playshop:

Meeting All of It: Embracing Paradox and Opposition

Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 to 12:00 pmRialto Theater – Devereaux Room

Free, with donations welcome at the door

Suggested donations $15- $25 — will support future poetry events

No reservations needed