All the Honey–Live Performance
Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.
Rialto Theater, Loveland, CO
Join me live! I will read from my newest book, All the Honey, and perform poetry with live musical accompaniment. Lobby Reception at 6 pm for sale and signing of newest books
Tickets $8 Order tickets at https://www.rialtotheatercenter.org
Writing playshop:
Meeting All of It: Embracing Paradox and Opposition
Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 to 12:00 pmRialto Theater – Devereaux Room
Free, with donations welcome at the door
Suggested donations $15- $25 — will support future poetry events
No reservations needed
Leave a Reply