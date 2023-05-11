JOIN US FOR OUR NEW MISSION!

What:

Brand NEW Mission of the Secret Agents of Change: Operation Color the World

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Sherry Richert Belul invite you to participate in an oh-so-important mission on Thursday May 18th and we hope you’ll don your agent’s badge and join us.

In case you are brand new to our circle, we’re a group of people who aim to spread surreptitious joy and kindness in playful and unexpected ways.

One of the twists of what we do is that our missions are always based on one of Rosemerry’s poems. AND even those these are secret missions we do spill the (happy) beans together in our Facebook Group after the operation is complete!

When:

May 18th 8:30am PDT, 9:30am MDT, 10:30am CDT, 11:30am EDT

Where:

Join live by Zoom or join via our posted prompts on Facebook:

Join our mailing list to receive the Zoom link.

Join our Facebook Group to receive the prompts and post your story.