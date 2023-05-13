for Brooke McNamara





She met me with a succulent,

a giant aloe tucked under one arm,

its long thick leaves standing tall.

How could I not think, then,

of how we are all succulents, really,

learning to evolve in times of drought.

We have learned how not to die

in times of neglect.

Discovered beyond doubt

we are survivors.

I cradled her face then,

the woman with the aloe,

grateful for whatever sweet intuition

suggested she carry an aloe

across highways, through town,

grateful she knew how to honor

what is most determined in us

to thrive, how to honor

the ways in which we carry

the medicine we most need.

I held her, then,

as if our lives depended on it,

as if touch were as essential

to growth as water.

As if, with gratefulness,

I could be sunshine for her

the way she was soil for me,



