for my mother





Far away, she pulls beetles from the roses.

She prunes the bushes to encourage the blooms.

Far away, she finds ways to feed the hungry,

She visits those who are alone,

and she sings to them.

How is it, half a country away, I feel her

pulling from me what doesn’t serve,

pruning so I might grow,

feeding me with intention and tenderness,

her song the song I have known since birth,

the song that never leaves me,

the love song I sing back to the world.

