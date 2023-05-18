Add this to my list of small ecstasies.

—James Crews





It’s a small ecstasy when,

strolling through the field,

I see the mottled tip

of the blonde morel

pushing up through bent grass.

And another. And another.

They were not here yesterday,

but now I kneel on the earth

with my blade sharp and true

and slice through the strange

and rubbery stems

and hold the handful of treasure

to my nose and breathe in

the earthy, woodsy scent.



So curious to think how they go

from not being here to being here.

Like when I realize I love someone,

but can’t say precisely when love began.

A life is made of such moments—

this wonder that rises

at the miracle of becoming,

this sweet gift of passing through.

