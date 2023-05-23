

On the altar of sunset,

I place the scent of lilacs

we used to pick every year

to give your teachers

on the last day of school.

I place the sound of the river

where we used to stand on the banks

and throw rocks for the joy of the splash.

I place the wild and vibrant

green of spring

and the new paths your father

has mowed in the field.

I place the ponderosa tree

now taller than you were when you died

and the golden light at the end of the valley.

I place my own naked heart.

Everywhere is an altar,

a place to remember you.

The pond. The driveway. The field.

Everywhere a place to pause,

to wish you well, to tell you

I remember. I remember.

You were here. You are here.

I remember.

Like this: Like Loading...