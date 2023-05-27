





There is in each of us an ocean

full of secrets strange and luminous,

an ocean with depths we do not understand,

with dark we often fear,

a place almost impossible to visit

and yet it moves with us

everywhere we go,

informs every conversation,

underlies every thought.

There is treasure there,

but it belongs to the depths

the way the heart

belongs to the body.

Everything depends on this.

Lately, I’m learning to think of treasure

only as a verb,

not as a thing to be taken.

I’m learning that to live

is to be an ocean.



