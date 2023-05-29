





How would it be

to live like the aspen,

to know the self

as one expression

of a glorious, radiant whole,

to live in communion

instead of competition,

to be the first to come in

where damage has been done—

and oh, so much damage

has been done.

I, too, want to grow even in winter,

in cold and naked times

when growth feels impossible,

want to be at once

both soft and strong.

I, too, want to be fueled by light

so I might offer shelter

for the rest of the world.

