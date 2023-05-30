





And if it isn’t deep sea mining

it is drought, and if not drought,

it will be mobs incited by memes,

and if it’s not mobs it will be

our own fear. And

the lilacs that have been here

for a hundred years are blooming

more beautifully tonight

than I have ever seen them,

every branch heavy

with sweet purple blooms.

It is all falling apart, love.

That’s what the river sings

as it carves the canyon,

as it breaks down the boulders,

as it carries the detritus, the logs.

Just tonight I heard an estimated

eighty years left for humanity.

Still, tonight the scent of lilacs

meets us with faithful beauty

and an old song of spring

rises on the lips.

How is it, despite the trouble,

I feel so much love

for this disappearing world,

so much love for this doomed race

as I begin to sing.



