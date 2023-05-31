May 31, 2023 by Rosemerry

Explore mindfulness and writing in a monthly online community. Join me and my fabulous co-host Augusta Kantra for inspiration, connection and heart-awakening conversation in Soul Writers Circle. We have several openings for our sixth season starting July 16. It’s a six-month commitment to yourself and the group, a chance to find support in endeavors that are often solitary. Monday sessions are full, but the Sunday cohort has two spots left. Let’s play!

For more information and to register: click here