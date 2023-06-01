Before the eyes are open

but after the body wakes,

there is that gentle interlude

when the scent of the dream

lingers like lavender incense

and light enters the body

through the skin and there is

enough awareness to fall in love

with this moment but not enough

agency to stay in or to leave—



I imagine it’s what it’s like to be a bud,

to remain folded in on the darkling magic

until, like soft petals, the eyelids

can’t help but unfold

and the irises sip at the light

and half of the soul angles back

toward the dreamworld,

the other half opens toward life.

Like this: Like Loading...